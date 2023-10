October 16, 2023

Mongolia's circus performers fight to revive their craft

Mongolia's storied circus performers are facing years of state neglect for their craft. There are few spaces left to train — but they are determined to restore the country's long-lost love for the big top. Despite the odds many are training to become full-fledged performers. We look at their efforts to hone their skills and realize their potential in the industry which was once the country’s crowning glory.