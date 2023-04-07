News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Social Justice

May 22, 2023

Mongolia's building boom suffocates residents

A construction boom fueled by mineral wealth has many in Mongolia's capital feeling trapped in a concrete jungle, with schools, hospitals and even children's playgrounds squeezed out by high-rises. Mongolia's decade-long mining windfall drove double-digit economic growth and a wave of demand for office space and luxury apartments in the vast north Asian country's main city of Ulaanbaatar. But as high-rise buildings pop up, little space is left for much-needed upgrades to public facilities — with many residents wondering whether they have benefited from years of growth. In this story, we look at the stifled lives of Ulaanbaatar residents.

The wait for a male heir burdens India’s mothers

Updated: May 18, 2023
Manipur riot survivors recount nightmarish ordeal

Updated: May 15, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: May 12, 2023
Rights group decries Singapore’s hanging of prisoner for cannabis smuggling

Updated: May 10, 2023
Young Thai protesters hope for 'game changer' election

Updated: May 08, 2023
Bangladesh textile building tragedy survivors languish while awaiting justice

Updated: May 01, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: April 28, 2023
An Arab backed truce upsets rebel held Idlib residents in Syria

Updated: April 24, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: April 21, 2023
Online abuse deepens grief of families struck by Itaewon disaster

Updated: April 17, 2023
Procession of Mount of Olives to Jerusalem's Old City

Updated: April 10, 2023
Good Friday Gospel Reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: April 07, 2023
Israel far-right minister visits Al-Aqsa compound amid tensions
May 22, 2023
Iran summons Swiss envoy over tweet calling to halt executions
May 22, 2023
Indian Church hails court's religious freedom stance
May 22, 2023
Sermons: synodal reflection
May 22, 2023
Endogamy forces Indian couple to marry outside closed church
May 20, 2023
US, Japan prelates call on G7 leaders to eliminate nuclear weapons
May 20, 2023
 
