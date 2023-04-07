Social Justice

May 22, 2023

Mongolia's building boom suffocates residents

A construction boom fueled by mineral wealth has many in Mongolia's capital feeling trapped in a concrete jungle, with schools, hospitals and even children's playgrounds squeezed out by high-rises. Mongolia's decade-long mining windfall drove double-digit economic growth and a wave of demand for office space and luxury apartments in the vast north Asian country's main city of Ulaanbaatar. But as high-rise buildings pop up, little space is left for much-needed upgrades to public facilities — with many residents wondering whether they have benefited from years of growth. In this story, we look at the stifled lives of Ulaanbaatar residents.