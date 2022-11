November 21, 2022

Minorities at receiving end of misinformation war in India

Misinformation is now turning fatal in India, a country of 1.4 billion people. Despite 17 IFCN-certified fact-checking organizations, the most of any country, the proliferation of misinformation — in hundreds of regional languages — has massively outpaced the growth in fact-checking operations. And it is leading to religious polarisation and even destruction of property and loss of life. And at the receiving end of this misinformation are India’s religious minorities.