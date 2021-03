March 09, 2021

March for women in Pakistan

Hundreds of students and activists attended the annual Aurat (women) March in Lahore on March 8 to mark International Women's Day. Rawadari Tehreek (Movement for Tolerance) organized a protest camp against forced conversions of underage minority females. Both Christians and Muslims attended and addressed the gathering. Samson Salamat, chairman of Rwadari Tehreek, labeled the event as an effort to condemn “love jihad.”