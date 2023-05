May 15, 2023

Manipur riot survivors recount nightmarish ordeal

Around 60 people have been killed and almost 2,000 houses burnt down across the state in an explosion of inter-ethnic violence. Most victims are thought to be from the mainly Christian Kuki tribal group in the hills of Manipur, but members of the majority Meitei people, who are mostly Hindus, have also been targeted. We look at the eyewitness accounts and the experiences of the survivors.