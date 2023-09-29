News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Social Justice

November 27, 2023

Maldives’ tug of war between land development and environmental conservation

Rising sea levels threaten to swamp the Maldives and the Indian Ocean archipelago is already out of drinking water. But Maldives' new president Mohamed Muizzu says he has scrapped plans to relocate citizens. Instead, he promises the low-lying nation will beat back the waves through ambitious land reclamation and building islands higher — policies, however, that environmental and rights groups warn could even exacerbate flooding risks. We look at the ambitious hopes of the Maldives administration and concerns raised by its inhabitants.

Activist Rabbi shields West Bank's Palestinian farmers from Israeli violence

Activist Rabbi shields West Bank’s Palestinian farmers from Israeli violence

Updated: November 18, 2023
Afghans stranded at Pakistan border stare at blank future

Afghans stranded at Pakistan border stare at blank future

Updated: November 03, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: November 03, 2023
Vietnam environmental activists dismayed after government crackdown

Vietnam environmental activists dismayed after government crackdown

Updated: October 30, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: October 27, 2023
Holy Land Tourism: Stranded Pilgrims and a Bleak Future

Holy Land Tourism: Stranded Pilgrims and a Bleak Future

Updated: October 23, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: October 20, 2023
Mongolia's circus performers fight to revive their craft

Mongolia's circus performers fight to revive their craft

Updated: October 16, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: October 13, 2023
Indonesian islanders resist eviction to save their homes

Indonesian islanders resist eviction to save their homes

Updated: October 09, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: October 06, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: September 29, 2023
Latest News
Rachel and Leah, Sisters and Mothers of Israel
November 27, 2023
German priest abducted in Mali in 2022 freed, say officials
November 27, 2023
Korean Catholic forum offers hope to LGBTQ people
November 27, 2023
The trust-deficit in China's authoritarian regime
November 27, 2023
Indian crusader priest remains defiant despite all odds
November 27, 2023
Bangladesh ruling party accused of picking minority repressors
November 27, 2023
 
