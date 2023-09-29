Social Justice

November 27, 2023

Maldives’ tug of war between land development and environmental conservation

Rising sea levels threaten to swamp the Maldives and the Indian Ocean archipelago is already out of drinking water. But Maldives' new president Mohamed Muizzu says he has scrapped plans to relocate citizens. Instead, he promises the low-lying nation will beat back the waves through ambitious land reclamation and building islands higher — policies, however, that environmental and rights groups warn could even exacerbate flooding risks. We look at the ambitious hopes of the Maldives administration and concerns raised by its inhabitants.