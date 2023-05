May 29, 2023

Lebanon’s Village of Roses spreads the fragrance of hope

On a gentle slope looking out over Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, villagers work their way across pink-dotted terraces, gathering perfumed damask roses used for essential oils, sweets and cosmetics. "The rose harvest is the most beautiful season here," says rose-water maker Zahraa Sayed Ahmed, plucking small, pink buds from their bushes as their rich, heady scent wafts across the hill. We look into the lives of the farmers who work hard to make ends meet despite a cash crunch.