June 14, 2024

Lebanon’s beaches offer relief to war stressed citizens

After the roar of Israeli warplanes terrified residents in Lebanon found solace on a south Lebanon beach, hoping to escape the escalating cross-border violence. The beach is in Tyre, around 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the border as Israel and Hamas ally Hezbollah trade near daily cross-border fire since the Gaza war began eight months ago. We look at the defiant and brave stance taken by the beachgoers.