Social Justice

July 25, 2022

Lankan president's Easter bombings probe offer falls flat

An offer by newly elected Sri Lankan president, Ranil Wickremesinghe, to invite UK police to conduct an impartial investigation into the 2019 Easter Sunday attack has found no takers in the island nation's Catholic community. Wickremesinghe was prime minister at the time of the attack when suicide bombers affiliated with local Islamist group National Thowheed Jamath attacked three churches and three luxury hotels in 2019, killing at least 269 people, including 37 foreign nationals, and injuring at least 500.

 

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: July 22, 2022
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: July 15, 2022
Taiwan exhibition with hopping vampires draws ire of religious groups

Taiwan exhibition with hopping vampires draws ire of religious groups

Updated: July 11, 2022
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: July 08, 2022
25th Hong Kong handover anniversary comes amid freedom purge

25th Hong Kong handover anniversary comes amid freedom purge

Updated: July 04, 2022
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: July 01, 2022
All the latest news from Rome
Pope's knee injury shatters dreams of many

Pope's knee injury shatters dreams of many

Updated: June 27, 2022
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: June 24, 2022
Cooking oil prices soar in Indonesia

Cooking oil prices soar in Indonesia

Updated: June 20, 2022
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: June 17, 2022
Another industrial fire hits Bangladesh

Another industrial fire hits Bangladesh

Updated: June 15, 2022
The pink drink that unites Hindus and Muslims

The pink drink that unites Hindus and Muslims

Updated: June 13, 2022
Latest News
Southeast Asian MPs slam Myanmar executions
Jul 26, 2022
Indian poor look with hope to their new president
Jul 25, 2022
Sri Lanka's brutal assault on protestors, media condemned
Jul 25, 2022
Indonesian prelate amends statement on Komodo Park
Jul 25, 2022
Three killed in shooting at Jesuit university in Manila
Jul 25, 2022
101 baptisms mark Beijing cathedral's reopening
Jul 25, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Act in love to whoever it may be, in whatever religion

Act in love to whoever it may be, in whatever religion

Sri Lankan Cardinal Ranjith criticizes interim government

Sri Lankan Cardinal Ranjith criticizes interim government

Canada's wounded elders

Canada's wounded elders

The pope’s visit to Canada marks a shift

The pope’s visit to Canada marks a shift

The papal visit to Canada?

The papal visit to Canada? "A test for what comes next"

La Croix International - The world's premier independent Catholic daily
 
UCA News
