Social Justice

July 25, 2022

Lankan president's Easter bombings probe offer falls flat

An offer by newly elected Sri Lankan president, Ranil Wickremesinghe, to invite UK police to conduct an impartial investigation into the 2019 Easter Sunday attack has found no takers in the island nation's Catholic community. Wickremesinghe was prime minister at the time of the attack when suicide bombers affiliated with local Islamist group National Thowheed Jamath attacked three churches and three luxury hotels in 2019, killing at least 269 people, including 37 foreign nationals, and injuring at least 500.