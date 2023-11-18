Social Justice

News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
January 26, 2024

Kashmir’s Gulmarg prays for snow to end tourism crisis

Winter in the Himalayas should mean blanketing snow, and for Gulmarg in Indian-administered Kashmir, one of the highest ski resorts in the world, that usually means thousands of tourists. This year, the deep powder once taken for granted is gone. The slopes are brown and bare, a stark example of the impacts of the extreme weather caused by the rapidly heating planet, experts say. The lack of snow is not only crippling the ski industry but has a worrying impact on agriculture, the mainstay of Kashmir's economy. We look at the plight of the Kashmiri people directly affected by climate change.

