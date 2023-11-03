Church & Society

January 20, 2024

Jordan Catholics pray for peace in the Middle East

Celebrations during a special mass at the site where Jesus is believed to have been baptized by John the Baptist are overshadowed by the Israel-Hamas war which has raged on for nearly 100 days. Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem presided over a Holy Mass in solidarity with the plight of Gazans. Gaza has witnessed more than 24,000 deaths and has seen 61,000 cases of injury. We look at the reactions of the Holy Mass participants to the conflict and their hopes to see an end to the war.