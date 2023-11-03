Church & Society

News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
January 20, 2024

Jordan Catholics pray for peace in the Middle East

Celebrations during a special mass at the site where Jesus is believed to have been baptized by John the Baptist are overshadowed by the Israel-Hamas war which has raged on for nearly 100 days. Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem presided over a Holy Mass in solidarity with the plight of Gazans. Gaza has witnessed more than 24,000 deaths and has seen 61,000 cases of injury. We look at the reactions of the Holy Mass participants to the conflict and their hopes to see an end to the war.

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: January 12, 2024
Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm - Mary Mother of God

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm - Mary Mother of God

Updated: January 02, 2024
Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm - Christmas Day

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm - Christmas Day

Updated: December 25, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: December 25, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: December 22, 2023
Vietnam’s workers use TikTok to compensate their low income

Vietnam’s workers use TikTok to compensate their low income

Updated: December 16, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: December 08, 2023
Vietnam’s sand mining endangers homes and livelihoods

Vietnam’s sand mining endangers homes and livelihoods

Updated: December 04, 2023
Maldives’ tug of war between land development and environmental conservation

Maldives’ tug of war between land development and environmental conservation

Updated: November 27, 2023
Activist Rabbi shields West Bank’s Palestinian farmers from Israeli violence

Activist Rabbi shields West Bank’s Palestinian farmers from Israeli violence

Updated: November 18, 2023
Afghans stranded at Pakistan border stare at blank future

Afghans stranded at Pakistan border stare at blank future

Updated: November 03, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: November 03, 2023
Lenin's legacy still profoundly affects church communities
January 20, 2024
Protecting environment is protecting human life, pope says
January 20, 2024
Experts discuss medical research ethics at Vatican meet
January 20, 2024
Myanmar soldiers flee to India after rebel gains
January 20, 2024
Seoul police chief charged over 2022 Halloween crush
January 20, 2024
Filipino Christians pray for peace amid China threat
January 19, 2024
 
