January 02, 2024

Jimmy Lai’s supporters hope for free and fair national security trial

Pro-democracy tycoon Jimmy Lai went on trial in Hong Kong on Dec. 18, 2023, on national security charges that could see him jailed for life. 76-year-old Lai is accused of "collusion" with foreign forces under a sweeping national security law that Beijing imposed on the finance hub in 2020. He is the founder of the now-shuttered Chinese-language tabloid Apple Daily, which often criticized Beijing and supported the huge protest movement that roiled Hong Kong in 2019. The trial, which will continue into the New Year, is being closely watched as a barometer of Hong Kong's political freedom and judicial independence.

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm - Mary Mother of God

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm - Mary Mother of God

Updated: January 02, 2024
Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm - Christmas Day

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm - Christmas Day

Updated: December 25, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: December 25, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: December 22, 2023
Vietnam’s workers use TikTok to compensate their low income

Vietnam's workers use TikTok to compensate their low income

Updated: December 16, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: December 08, 2023
Vietnam’s sand mining endangers homes and livelihoods

Vietnam's sand mining endangers homes and livelihoods

Updated: December 04, 2023
Maldives’ tug of war between land development and environmental conservation

Maldives' tug of war between land development and environmental conservation

Updated: November 27, 2023
Activist Rabbi shields West Bank’s Palestinian farmers from Israeli violence

Activist Rabbi shields West Bank's Palestinian farmers from Israeli violence

Updated: November 18, 2023
Afghans stranded at Pakistan border stare at blank future

Afghans stranded at Pakistan border stare at blank future

Updated: November 03, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: November 03, 2023
Vietnam environmental activists dismayed after government crackdown

Vietnam environmental activists dismayed after government crackdown

Updated: October 30, 2023
Latest News
Communist politician invites Indian Church leaders' wrath
January 2, 2024
Chinese film accuses Italy-based magazine of promoting cult
January 2, 2024
Should Singapore permit genome editing of human embryos?
January 2, 2024
New year offers ‘comprehensive’ Vietnam-Vatican ties
January 2, 2024
Exiled Nicaraguan bishop asks world's bishops 'not to abandon us'
January 2, 2024
Church and world must 'respect, defend' women, pope says
January 2, 2024
 
