January 02, 2024

Jimmy Lai’s supporters hope for free and fair national security trial

Pro-democracy tycoon Jimmy Lai went on trial in Hong Kong on Dec. 18, 2023, on national security charges that could see him jailed for life. 76-year-old Lai is accused of "collusion" with foreign forces under a sweeping national security law that Beijing imposed on the finance hub in 2020. He is the founder of the now-shuttered Chinese-language tabloid Apple Daily, which often criticized Beijing and supported the huge protest movement that roiled Hong Kong in 2019. The trial, which will continue into the New Year, is being closely watched as a barometer of Hong Kong's political freedom and judicial independence.