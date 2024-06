June 28, 2024

Japan’s new child custody law worries estranged parents

Japan enacted laws last month allowing joint custody after divorce, replacing a decades-old system where it was granted to only one side, and almost always to the mother. But the change has proved polarizing in a country where campaigners say women's financial vulnerabilities make sole custody a bulwark against domestic abuse. Here is a look at the concerns and hopes raised by both sides on the issue.