February 27, 2023

Japan's Indigenous youth fight to reclaim identities

In a forest in Japan's northern Hokkaido, Atsushi Monbetsu kneels on the moss in the thick morning fog and begins to pray in a language that has nearly disappeared. Monbetsu belongs to the Ainu indigenous group that traditionally lived in what is now northern Japan, as well as territory now in Russia. Growing up, the stigma of his ethnic origins was so great that his mother banned him from using the word "Ainu." The identity forgotten long back but the Ainu youth are now on the path to revive and preserve their heritage and bolster their true indigenous identity.  

Latest News
Take time to consider social change during Lent
Feb 27, 2023
Indian priest, three nuns among six killed in road tragedy
Feb 27, 2023
Vatican establishes ties with Oman
Feb 27, 2023
Bishops-team reports to Vatican on Indian cathedral desecration
Feb 27, 2023
Churches in Sri Lanka against postponing polls
Feb 27, 2023
Asian leaders end synod preparations discussing ‘gaps’
Feb 27, 2023
Mediterranean migrants, Holy Land, Burkina Faso, at top of pope’s prayer list

Mediterranean migrants, Holy Land, Burkina Faso, at top of pope’s prayer list

Pacifists in Germany look for allies

Pacifists in Germany look for allies

Leading African theologian says her early work was mocked

Leading African theologian says her early work was mocked

The proof is in the papal visit to France

The proof is in the papal visit to France

Bishop warns of violence becoming the “new normal” in Eswatini

Bishop warns of violence becoming the “new normal” in Eswatini

