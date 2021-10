October 25, 2021

Islamist protest turns deadly in Pakistan

Violence erupted in the Pakistani city of Lahore during a march by thousands of Islamists calling for the release of Saad Rizvi, leader of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Labbaik (TLP) party. The clashes left two policemen and two protesters dead. Rizvi was arrested last year during demonstrations against France, where caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad were published. DW News reports in this YouTube video.