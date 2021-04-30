X
Slavery In Asia

Home / Multimedia

Social Justice

May 26, 2021

Is Modi trying to gag India's social media?

Police in India are investigating Twitter after the social media giant tagged a post by a ruling party spokesman as “manipulated media.” Last month the government asked Twitter to take down some 50 tweets critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's handling of the pandemic. And it recently ordered all social media companies to remove references to the term “Indian variant” when describing the B 1617 coronavirus variant prevalent in India. The government said the term was false and amounted to social media misinformation. DW News reports in this YouTube video.

The brick kiln slaves of Pakistan

The brick kiln slaves of Pakistan

Updated: May 27, 2021
Nepal faces Covid crisis amid political deadlock

Nepal faces Covid crisis amid political deadlock

Updated: May 24, 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: May 21, 2021
Cyclone Tauktae batters western India

Cyclone Tauktae batters western India

Updated: May 19, 2021
India struggles to dispose of Covid dead

India struggles to dispose of Covid dead

Updated: May 17, 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: May 14, 2021
India vs. China: Who has the military edge?

India vs. China: Who has the military edge?

Updated: May 12, 2021
Cambodian farmers destroy their crops

Cambodian farmers destroy their crops

Updated: May 10, 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: May 07, 2021
Myanmar junta threatens to fire striking teachers

Myanmar junta threatens to fire striking teachers

Updated: May 05, 2021
Cambodians plead for food as lockdown takes its toll

Cambodians plead for food as lockdown takes its toll

Updated: May 03, 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: April 30, 2021
Latest News
Darkness does not mean devil has won, says pope
May 27, 2021
Sexual harassment, bullying rife in Malaysian schools
May 27, 2021
Christian leaders offer to mediate Papua peace talks
May 27, 2021
Armenian Catholic patriarch dies in Lebanon at 86
May 27, 2021
US community still feels wounds of George Floyd's murder a year later
May 27, 2021
Indian guru's aide accuses medical chief of Christian conspiracy
May 27, 2021
