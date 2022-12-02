Voiceless of Asia

February 13, 2023

Is Hong Kong’s national security trial a farce?

Hong Kong’s prosecutors accused 47 pro-democracy activists including former lawmakers of subversion by plotting to use their majority in the city’s legislature as a “lethal constitutional weapon” against the government. Hong Kong’s largest trial against the democracy advocates — politicians, activists, campaigners, and community workers — under the national security law started last week. Analysts are closely watching the case as a key test of Hong Kong's judicial independence and rule of law. The trial is being heard in an open court but without a jury, a departure from the city's common law tradition.