Voiceless of Asia

February 13, 2023

Is Hong Kong’s national security trial a farce?

Hong Kong’s prosecutors accused 47 pro-democracy activists including former lawmakers of subversion by plotting to use their majority in the city’s legislature as a “lethal constitutional weapon” against the government. Hong Kong’s largest trial against the democracy advocates — politicians, activists, campaigners, and community workers — under the national security law started last week. Analysts are closely watching the case as a key test of Hong Kong's judicial independence and rule of law. The trial is being heard in an open court but without a jury, a departure from the city's common law tradition.

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: February 10, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: February 03, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: January 27, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: January 20, 2023
Philippine famed Black Nazarene feast resumes after pandemic

Philippine famed Black Nazarene feast resumes after pandemic

Updated: January 16, 2023
Vatican’s two 'men in white' is history

Vatican’s two 'men in white' is history

Updated: January 09, 2023
All the latest news from Rome
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: January 06, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: December 23, 2022
Pakistan’s first theological expo highlights funding woes, sanctions

Pakistan’s first theological expo highlights funding woes, sanctions

Updated: December 19, 2022
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: December 09, 2022
China’s censoring army reaches boiling point

China’s censoring army reaches boiling point

Updated: December 05, 2022
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: December 02, 2022
Latest News
Papuan Catholics chip in with aid for quake victims
Feb 13, 2023
The Church is alive in Arabia: Former apostolic vicar
Feb 13, 2023
Indonesian university honors Vatican official for interfaith dialogue
Feb 13, 2023
Christian families forcibly evicted from Laos village
Feb 13, 2023
Filipino prelate appointed member of Vatican dicastery
Feb 13, 2023
Cardinal Charles Bo renews call for peace in Myanmar
Feb 13, 2023
La Croix International
Bishops in Costa Rica plead for a stop to violence, crime

Bishops in Costa Rica plead for a stop to violence, crime

Black Catholics in the US are leaving the Church

Black Catholics in the US are leaving the Church

Nuns are latest casualties in violence-wracked Haiti

Nuns are latest casualties in violence-wracked Haiti

Pope prays for Nicaraguan bishop sentenced to 26 years in prison

Pope prays for Nicaraguan bishop sentenced to 26 years in prison

Numerous cardinals and coffered ceilings for Sant'Egidio

Numerous cardinals and coffered ceilings for Sant'Egidio

La Croix International - The world's premier independent Catholic daily
 
