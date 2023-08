August 11, 2023

Iraq’s millennia old civilization disappears with its marshes

Marsh Arabs are being forced to migrate from Iraq's Mesopotamian marshes that have been hit hard by drought, leaving the water polluted and putting the livelihoods of water buffalo herders at risk. Even at the Marsh Arab’s centre in Chibayish, only a few expanses of the ancient waterways survive, linked by channels that snake through the reeds. We look at the plight of the marshes, the people and a culture rapidly disappearing.