October 02, 2023

Iraq’s all women kitchen serves food sprinkled with 'hope'

The United Nations estimates that thousands of women have been widowed and displaced after the brutal occupation of the Islamic State in Mosul and its neighboring territories. But there is a ray of hope. After years of unrest, a women-run catering service has helped single mothers in Iraq's Mosul, achieve financial security. We look at the humble initiative by a handful of women which serves as a means for survival for them and inspiration for many.