June 05, 2023

Iraqi Christians attempt to save fading Syriac language

Christians in Iraq are trying to preserve the Syriac language, the dialect of Aramaic that was spoken by Jesus, with the government helping by launching a dedicated television station. In some schools, learning the language became part of the curriculum years back. We look at the lives and challenges that the dwindling group of Christians face to save their beloved language and heritage. Can they save the language from extinction?