October 03, 2022

Iran’s rebellion exposes regime’s rotten foundations

Iran is one of the Islamic Republics that has strict rules on dress, behavior and mixing between men and women in public places. Its brutal Gasht-e Ershad or morality police deals violation cases with torture as it did to Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman on Sept 16. However, this time, the outrage was spontaneous and beyond control.