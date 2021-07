July 19, 2021

Indonesia becomes Asia's Covid epicenter

Indonesia's coronavirus situation has become a “worst-case scenario,” according to a government minister. The country last week surpassed India's daily totals of cases, registering more than 56,000. The uptick in cases has been blamed on the more infectious Delta variant. Worst hit are the islands of Java and Bali. The government has imposed tougher restrictions to control the spread of the virus. But for some, it’s already too late. DW News reports in this YouTube video.