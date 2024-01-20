March 08, 2024

India’s youth tricked to fight in the Ukraine war

Farmer protests and Indian youths getting killed in Ukraine-Russia war have one thing in common. Unemployment and poverty. As angry Indian farmers pledge to continue their protest following deadly violence after authorities thwarted their attempt to march to New Delhi to press for their demands for higher crop prices, the youths of the same region, in a bid to get a decent income, have found themselves tricked into the Russia – Ukraine conflict. An apple farmer, an airline caterer and an out-of-work graduate are among the Indian nationals hired by Moscow, with the help of recruiters around the world, for the Russian army in Ukraine. Two years into the war tens of thousands of Russian soldiers have died in Ukraine, and Moscow is on a global quest for more combatants, sometimes with the assistance — complicit or oblivious — of informal intermediaries. We look at the plight of both farmers and the youth fighting their own battles to see the light of another day.