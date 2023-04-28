June 12, 2023

India’s train wreck aftermath — a painful search for loved ones

Families search through the last of the remaining body bags at a makeshift morgue in India's Balasore. Some relatives call on those responsible to be held accountable for India's deadliest rail accident in 20 years, while others just want to find the remains of their loved ones. At least 288 people were killed and hundreds more injured in the three-train collision late on Friday evening, which has been blamed on a signaling error. We look at the plight of the survivors and family members who struggle through trauma and sorrow.