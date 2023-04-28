News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
June 12, 2023

India’s train wreck aftermath — a painful search for loved ones

Families search through the last of the remaining body bags at a makeshift morgue in India's Balasore. Some relatives call on those responsible to be held accountable for India's deadliest rail accident in 20 years, while others just want to find the remains of their loved ones. At least 288 people were killed and hundreds more injured in the three-train collision late on Friday evening, which has been blamed on a signaling error. We look at the plight of the survivors and family members who struggle through trauma and sorrow.

 

Nepal commemorates 70 years of conquering Mount Everest

Nepal commemorates 70 years of conquering Mount Everest

Updated: June 07, 2023
Iraqi Christians attempt to save fading Syriac language

Iraqi Christians attempt to save fading Syriac language

Updated: June 05, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: June 02, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: May 26, 2023
Mongolia's building boom suffocates residents

Mongolia's building boom suffocates residents

Updated: May 22, 2023
The wait for a male heir burdens India’s mothers

The wait for a male heir burdens India’s mothers

Updated: May 18, 2023
Manipur riot survivors recount nightmarish ordeal

Manipur riot survivors recount nightmarish ordeal

Updated: May 15, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: May 12, 2023
Rights group decries Singapore’s hanging of prisoner for cannabis smuggling

Rights group decries Singapore’s hanging of prisoner for cannabis smuggling

Updated: May 10, 2023
Young Thai protesters hope for 'game changer' election

Young Thai protesters hope for 'game changer' election

Updated: May 08, 2023
Bangladesh textile building tragedy survivors languish while awaiting justice

Bangladesh textile building tragedy survivors languish while awaiting justice

Updated: May 01, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: April 28, 2023
Latest News
Hearing for Abe murder suspect cancelled in Japan
June 12, 2023
Repatriated Filipinos face unemployment at home
June 12, 2023
Japanese youths battle loneliness with risky behavior
June 12, 2023
Lay group urges synod to end endogamy in Indian Church
June 12, 2023
Bangladesh Hindus live in fear after attacks
June 12, 2023
Tribal Christians protest in poll-bound Indian state
June 12, 2023
 
