Home / Multimedia

Church & Society

September 11, 2023

India’s jasmine capital Madurai powers global perfume market

Everywhere you turn in India's ancient temple town Madurai, the heady and fragrant smell of jasmine fills the air, a reminder of its symbolism of love in Hinduism. But the delicate white flower, renowned for its longevity and fragrance in Madurai, also plays another role thousands of miles away — it is an essential ingredient in some of the world’s most recognizable perfumes, including J'adore by Dior and Mon Guerlain by Guerlain. We look at the lives of the workers who help pick the most essential ingredient for these world-famous perfumes.

Pope Francis advocates religious harmony and dialogue in Mongolia

Updated: September 05, 2023
Pope in Mongolia: A small community’s preparations and aspirations

Updated: September 02, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: September 01, 2023
Pakistani Christians recount mob horror and life saving Muslim neighbors

Updated: August 28, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: August 25, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: August 18, 2023
Syrian informal camps are living hell

Updated: August 14, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: August 11, 2023
Sri Lanka’s civil war memories haunt survivors 40 years on

Updated: August 07, 2023
Destruction of Kolkata wetlands threatens millions of Indians

Updated: August 04, 2023
Indonesia’s villagers fight to save their sinking homes

Updated: July 31, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: July 28, 2023
