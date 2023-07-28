Church & Society

September 11, 2023

India’s jasmine capital Madurai powers global perfume market

Everywhere you turn in India's ancient temple town Madurai, the heady and fragrant smell of jasmine fills the air, a reminder of its symbolism of love in Hinduism. But the delicate white flower, renowned for its longevity and fragrance in Madurai, also plays another role thousands of miles away — it is an essential ingredient in some of the world’s most recognizable perfumes, including J'adore by Dior and Mon Guerlain by Guerlain. We look at the lives of the workers who help pick the most essential ingredient for these world-famous perfumes.