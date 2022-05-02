News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Home / Multimedia

May 29, 2022

Hopes fade for survivors of Pol Pot's brutal regime

Hopes of financial compensation for survivors of Pol Pot’s brutal regime that ruled Cambodia with an iron fist between 1975 and early 1979 are becoming less likely as the Khmer Rouge Tribunal continues to wind down. The Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia (ECCC), which was sworn in 16 years ago and charged with prosecuting senior leaders of the regime for unleashing one of the worst mass killings in the 20th century, could secure only three guilty verdicts for crimes against humanity and genocide. Luke Hunt reports. Footage by AFP.

Support UCA News
Support UCA News
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: May 27, 2022
Road dedicated to Catholic war hero in Pakistan

Road dedicated to Catholic war hero in Pakistan

Updated: May 25, 2022
Priests, nuns march in solidarity with Sri Lanka protesters

Priests, nuns march in solidarity with Sri Lanka protesters

Updated: May 24, 2022
Worst floods in 20 years hit Bangladesh, India

Worst floods in 20 years hit Bangladesh, India

Updated: May 23, 2022
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: May 20, 2022
Taliban erase Afghan women from public life

Taliban erase Afghan women from public life

Updated: May 16, 2022
All the latest news from Rome
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: May 13, 2022
Pakistani prelate's Mother's Day message

Pakistani prelate's Mother's Day message

Updated: May 11, 2022
Pakistani Catholics remember martyr bishop

Pakistani Catholics remember martyr bishop

Updated: May 10, 2022
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: May 06, 2022
Myanmar journalists under siege since coup

Myanmar journalists under siege since coup

Updated: May 04, 2022
Afghans’ plight overshadows first day of Eid

Afghans’ plight overshadows first day of Eid

Updated: May 02, 2022
UCA Newsletter
Trending Topics
Catholic news
India
Philippines
Vatican
Ukraine
Pope Francis
Indonesia
Myanmar
China
Latest News
Private wealth must have social dimension
May 29, 2022
Christians question sealing of church in eastern India
May 29, 2022
Cambodians wary ahead of commune vote
May 29, 2022
Claretian University ready to tackle Nigeria's education challenges
May 29, 2022
Church communications must help build culture of truth
May 28, 2022
Italian bishops approve child protection audit
May 28, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Ways of Seeing

Ways of Seeing

Getting used to it

Getting used to it

Emotions and our relationship with God

Emotions and our relationship with God

Between the Son’s departure and the Spirit’s arrival

Between the Son’s departure and the Spirit’s arrival

Stalin’s patriarchate

Stalin’s patriarchate

La Croix International - The world's premier independent Catholic daily
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.