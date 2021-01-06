X
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Voiceless of Asia

February 01, 2021

Hong Kongers can become British citizens

Millions of Hong Kong residents who hold British National (Overseas) passports are getting the chance to become citizens of Great Britain after the visa application process opened on Jan. 31. The UK is offering the new visa after China imposed a security law and cracked down on the territory's pro-democracy movement. Hong Kong was a British colony until its return to China in 1997, and the UK says the scheme fulfills a moral and historic commitment to the city's residents. China has called the visa offer a gross violation of its sovereignty and said it would no longer recognize BN (O) passports. DW News reports in this YouTube video.

Pakistani students protest against oppression

Updated: February 01, 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: January 29, 2021
Philippines may turn to nuclear power

Updated: January 27, 2021
Do India's small farmers have a future?

Updated: January 25, 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: January 22, 2021
Thai woman gets record jail term for lese majeste

Updated: January 20, 2021
All the latest news from Rome
India launches huge Covid vaccination drive

Updated: January 18, 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: January 15, 2021
China puts millions on Covid-19 lockdown

Updated: January 13, 2021
Protest over massacre of Hazara in Pakistan

Updated: January 11, 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: January 08, 2021
Cambodian project threatens fish and livelihoods

Updated: January 06, 2021
Trending Topics
Catholic news
Pope Francis
Covid-19
India
Vatican
Indonesia
Philippines
Pakistan
coronavirus
UCA News Podcast
Latest News
Pedophile former priest evades justice in Timor-Leste
Feb 2, 2021
Imprisoned for protesting: the missing students of Pakistan
Feb 1, 2021
Australia to fund Covid vaccines for 1.5m Cambodians
Feb 1, 2021
Journalists murdered with impunity in Sri Lanka
Feb 1, 2021
Vatican wants pandemic fight to be people-centered
Feb 1, 2021
Pope asks world leaders to come together to tackle leprosy
Feb 1, 2021
The normalization of Medically Assisted Death: Tragic lessons from Canada

Vatican Secretary of State goes to Cameroon, calls for peace

The World Council of Churches against sexual violence

Pope honors grandparents and the elderly

Pope urges greater attention for children of separated couples

