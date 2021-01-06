Voiceless of Asia

February 01, 2021

Hong Kongers can become British citizens

Millions of Hong Kong residents who hold British National (Overseas) passports are getting the chance to become citizens of Great Britain after the visa application process opened on Jan. 31. The UK is offering the new visa after China imposed a security law and cracked down on the territory's pro-democracy movement. Hong Kong was a British colony until its return to China in 1997, and the UK says the scheme fulfills a moral and historic commitment to the city's residents. China has called the visa offer a gross violation of its sovereignty and said it would no longer recognize BN (O) passports. DW News reports in this YouTube video.