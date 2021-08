August 02, 2021

Hong Kong residents may be banned from leaving

An amendment to Hong Kong's immigration law took effect on Aug. 1. Some fear the change could give the government power to ban residents from leaving the city. Hong Kong’s administrators say the law only targets "illegal refugees" but it has prompted a growing exodus. The United Kingdom, Canada and Australia are offering extended work and residency permits to Hong Kongers and the US may follow suit. DW News reports in this YouTube video.