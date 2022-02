February 16, 2022

Hijab ban outrages Indian Muslim students

Schools in the southern Indian state of Karnataka were closed because of violent standoffs between students. It followed a ban on the hijab, a religious headscarf worn by some Muslim women, being worn in class. Karnataka is governed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, which is being accused of fostering discrimination. Al Jazeera reports in this YouTube video.