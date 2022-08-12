Voiceless of Asia

October 10, 2022

Filipino fishermen bear the brunt of Chinese aggression

Fishing grounds, tapped by generations of Filipinos, are one of many potential flashpoints for military conflict over the South China Sea. China and Taiwan both claim sovereignty over almost the entire sea, while the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei have competing claims to parts of it. Trillions of dollars worth of ship-borne trade passes through the waterway annually and naval vessels from the United States and Western allies sail through it regularly. Of all the claimants, China has in recent years forced its stance most aggressively.