Social Justice

August 04, 2023

Destruction of Kolkata wetlands threatens millions of Indians

Wetlands outside India's Kolkata have for generations provided tons of food daily and thousands of jobs as they filter sewage through fish ponds. But rapid urbanization is threatening the ecosystem. Conservationists warn that pollution and strong-arm land grabs are putting a lifeline for the megacity's 14 million residents at risk. We take a look at the concerns and the not-so-distant future that can be impacted if the threat of environmental degradation remains unchecked in these urban wetlands.