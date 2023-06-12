Social Justice

News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
August 04, 2023

Destruction of Kolkata wetlands threatens millions of Indians

Wetlands outside India's Kolkata have for generations provided tons of food daily and thousands of jobs as they filter sewage through fish ponds. But rapid urbanization is threatening the ecosystem. Conservationists warn that pollution and strong-arm land grabs are putting a lifeline for the megacity's 14 million residents at risk. We take a look at the concerns and the not-so-distant future that can be impacted if the threat of environmental degradation remains unchecked in these urban wetlands.

Indonesia's villagers fight to save their sinking homes

Indonesia’s villagers fight to save their sinking homes

Updated: July 31, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: July 28, 2023
Surviving Hell: India's burning coal fields

Surviving Hell: India’s burning coal fields

Updated: July 24, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: July 21, 2023
Cambodia's election and its diminishing democracy

Cambodia's election and its diminishing democracy

Updated: July 17, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: July 14, 2023
Hong Kong handover anniversary misses its outspoken crowd

Hong Kong handover anniversary misses its outspoken crowd

Updated: July 10, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: July 07, 2023
Yemeni children miss school in their hunt for water

Yemeni children miss school in their hunt for water

Updated: June 26, 2023
Plastic Scavenging: Last resort of war-torn Syrians

Plastic Scavenging: Last resort of war-torn Syrians

Updated: June 19, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: June 16, 2023
India's train wreck aftermath — a painful search for loved ones

India’s train wreck aftermath — a painful search for loved ones

Updated: June 12, 2023
St. Louis parish mergers on hold as parishioners appeal to Vatican
August 4, 2023
God calls your authentic, not virtual, self, Pope says at WYD
August 4, 2023
S. Korean lesbian couple beat barriers to parenthood
August 4, 2023
Pope given rockstar welcome at Catholic youth fest in Lisbon
August 4, 2023
India's land grab under the guise of conservation
August 4, 2023
Indian cardinal criticized for views on riot-hit Manipur
August 3, 2023
 
