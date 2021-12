December 20, 2021

Desperate need for water, food in typhoon-hit Philippines

Typhoon Rai devastated villages in the Mindanao region of the Philippines with winds of up to 200kph. More than 18,000 soldiers and emergency personnel are joining search-and-rescue efforts after the strongest typhoon to hit the country this year. The number of reported deaths stood at 108 on Dec. 19. People are pleading for necessities such as food and water. Al Jazeera reports in this YouTube video.