November 11, 2023

Delhi’s Green War Room fights deadly air pollution

Schools were shut across India's capital Delhi as a noxious grey smog engulfed the megacity and made life a misery for its 30 million inhabitants. Smoke from farmers burning crop stubble, vehicle exhaust and factory emissions combine every winter to blanket Delhi in a choking haze. The public health crisis has persisted for decades and researchers have blamed the smog for hundreds of thousands of premature deaths across India. Now a team of 17 experts are monitoring Delhi’s air quality in a Green War Room and are applying countermeasures as new threats are reported. We look at the life of those struggling to get a breath of fresh air and the efforts of the war room experts.

Afghans stranded at Pakistan border stare at blank future

Afghans stranded at Pakistan border stare at blank future

Updated: November 03, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: November 03, 2023
Vietnam environmental activists dismayed after government crackdown

Vietnam environmental activists dismayed after government crackdown

Updated: October 30, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: October 27, 2023
Holy Land Tourism: Stranded Pilgrims and a Bleak Future

Holy Land Tourism: Stranded Pilgrims and a Bleak Future

Updated: October 23, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: October 20, 2023
Mongolia's circus performers fight to revive their craft

Mongolia's circus performers fight to revive their craft

Updated: October 16, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: October 13, 2023
Indonesian islanders resist eviction to save their homes

Indonesian islanders resist eviction to save their homes

Updated: October 09, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: October 06, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: September 29, 2023
China's youth shun cities for peaceful village life

China’s youth shun cities for peaceful village life

Updated: September 25, 2023
Latest News
UK judges order immediate removal of Indi Gregory's life support
November 11, 2023
Move to update nuclear gravity bomb concerns Catholic leaders
November 11, 2023
No war is worth the loss of even one life, pope says
November 11, 2023
Myanmar fighting displaces 50,000 civilians: UN
November 11, 2023
Indonesian clerics issue fatwa to boycott Israel-linked firms
November 11, 2023
Displaced Lao families reject new housing
November 11, 2023
 
