October 22, 2021

Deadly floods wreak havoc in India, Nepal

Heavy flooding and landslides have killed at least 120 people in northern India and Nepal this week, according to disaster management officials. In Nepal, 77 people died after heavy rainfall that began on Oct. 18. Some 22 people were injured and 26 are missing. At least 46 people have died in Uttarakhand state in northern India.