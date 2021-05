May 19, 2021

Cyclone Tauktae batters western India

Tauktae is the strongest cyclone to strike the coast of India’s Gujarat state since 1998. About 100 people are missing after a barge sank, while more than 200,000 people in low-lying areas were moved to shelters, sparking fears of new coronavirus clusters in coming weeks. Search and rescue operations are underway, with other barges also adrift. Al Jazeera reports in this YouTube video.