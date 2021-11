November 10, 2021

Climate struggle heats up in Pakistan

More than 700 people including members of Pakistan’s civil society, trade unions and social movements took part in a climate justice march on Nov. 8 in Lahore. They demanded an end to fossil and coal-based energy projects. Speakers also condemned Ravi Riverfront City, a multi-trillion-rupee development project described as the “world’s largest riverfront city.” Lahore and Karachi were recently declared the third and fourth most polluted cities in the world by the US Air Quality Index.