June 21, 2024

Climate change sinks Bangladesh’s seacoast, people’s hopes

Bangladesh’s Government scientists say rising seas driven by climate change are drowning the country’s densely populated coast at one of the fastest global rates, and at least a million people on the coast will be forced to relocate within a generation. After cyclone Gales tore down homes in 2007, many fishermen packed up what was left of their belongings and moved inland. A year later, the sea swallowed the area where their old home had been. We look a how Climate change is real.