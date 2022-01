January 13, 2022

Christian school freed in Pakistan

Darul Hikmat (hall of wisdom) Education Center in Lahore was returned to its original board of directors on Jan. 8 amid tight police security. Trustee Christy Munir, a professor emeritus at Forman's Christian FC College, had filed a complaint with the office of the deputy commissioner about the hijacking of the school in 2016 by a legal adviser using fake documents. The school, spread over 22,230 square meters, was founded in 1987 by Dutch missionaries.