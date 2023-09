September 25, 2023

China’s youth shun cities for peaceful village life

China's "Porcelain Capital" Jingdezhen is attracting droves of young people drawn to the city of artisans in search of an escape from the urban rat race among its ceramics workshops. Its panoramic view of the surrounding green hills in addition to lowering work pressure are attracting the youths. We look at the lives of the youths who have come to Jingdezhen to relax, rehabilitate and stay forever if possible.