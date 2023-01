January 30, 2023

China's Declining population boon or curse?

Over the years China has seen a rapid population decline. The government’s strict one-child policy was revoked in 2021, and couples were permitted to have up to three children. However, the quest for survival in the highly competitive and populous nation has brought a sense of disenchantment among its people. Despite consistent encouragement from the authorities and subsidies for parents, many prefer the easier alternative of having only one child – or none.