Home / Multimedia

Social Justice

October 13, 2021

China turns economic screw on Taiwan

China has been attempting to place Taiwan under economic strain by increasing controls on exports but President Tsai Ing-wen says Taiwan will not bow to pressure. Tsai said she hoped for an easing of tensions but that "we will continue to bolster our national defense and demonstrate our determination to defend ourselves to ensure that nobody can force Taiwan to take the path China has laid out for us ... as it offers neither a free and democratic way of life for Taiwan, nor sovereignty for our 23 million people." DW News reports in this YouTube video.

