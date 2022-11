November 14, 2022

Cambodia's scam operations bloom with innocent collaterals

Trafficked, beaten and locked up far from their family, thousands of foreigners in Cambodia forced to operate online scams by building fake profiles on apps and dating sites including TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. Or build online "love" relationships with their targets and to scam them under the guise of needing help to pay debts off. They are then instructed to groom targets to pour money into cryptocurrency or other investment platforms.