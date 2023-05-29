Social Justice

July 17, 2023

Cambodia's election and its diminishing democracy

It will be a herculean task for the little-known Grassroots Democratic Party to win any seats in Cambodia's 125-member National Assembly at the July 23 election — widely dismissed as a sham. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen expects to sweep the one-sided contest wherein Cambodians will vote on July 23. The election has been widely dubbed a sham after authorities denied registration to the Candlelight Party, which was considered the only viable rival to Hun Sen's ruling Cambodian People's Party. We look at the ground realities of the Cambodian polity.