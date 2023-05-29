Social Justice

News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
July 17, 2023

Cambodia's election and its diminishing democracy

It will be a herculean task for the little-known Grassroots Democratic Party to win any seats in Cambodia's 125-member National Assembly at the July 23 election — widely dismissed as a sham. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen expects to sweep the one-sided contest wherein Cambodians will vote on July 23. The election has been widely dubbed a sham after authorities denied registration to the Candlelight Party, which was considered the only viable rival to Hun Sen's ruling Cambodian People's Party. We look at the ground realities of the Cambodian polity.

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: July 14, 2023
Hong Kong handover anniversary misses its outspoken crowd

Hong Kong handover anniversary misses its outspoken crowd

Updated: July 10, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: July 07, 2023
Yemeni children miss school in their hunt for water

Yemeni children miss school in their hunt for water

Updated: June 26, 2023
Plastic Scavenging: Last resort of war-torn Syrians

Plastic Scavenging: Last resort of war-torn Syrians

Updated: June 19, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: June 16, 2023
India’s train wreck aftermath — a painful search for loved ones

India’s train wreck aftermath — a painful search for loved ones

Updated: June 12, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: June 09, 2023
Nepal commemorates 70 years of conquering Mount Everest

Nepal commemorates 70 years of conquering Mount Everest

Updated: June 07, 2023
Iraqi Christians attempt to save fading Syriac language

Iraqi Christians attempt to save fading Syriac language

Updated: June 05, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: June 02, 2023
Lebanon’s Village of Roses spreads the fragrance of hope

Lebanon’s Village of Roses spreads the fragrance of hope

Updated: May 29, 2023
