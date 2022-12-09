News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Home / Multimedia

Social Justice

February 20, 2023

Cambodian lives upended by Angkor Wat protection plan

Home, galleries, food outlets await to be flattened as the Cambodian government clears 10,000 families living within the sprawling UNESCO world heritage site to give a face-lift to the Angkor Wat temple complex. But it will displace thousands of people who depend solely on the income from tourists who arrive at the complex. Being a linchpin of Cambodia's tourism industry, Angkor Wat is so central to the country's identity and economy that an image of its towers dominates the national flag. Thousands mourn losing their homes and businesses set up through loans and years of labor.

Support UCA News
Support UCA News
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: February 17, 2023
Is Hong Kong’s national security trial a farce?

Is Hong Kong’s national security trial a farce?

Updated: February 13, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: February 10, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: February 03, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: January 27, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: January 20, 2023
All the latest news from Rome
Philippine famed Black Nazarene feast resumes after pandemic

Philippine famed Black Nazarene feast resumes after pandemic

Updated: January 16, 2023
Vatican’s two 'men in white' is history

Vatican’s two 'men in white' is history

Updated: January 09, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: January 06, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: December 23, 2022
Pakistan’s first theological expo highlights funding woes, sanctions

Pakistan’s first theological expo highlights funding woes, sanctions

Updated: December 19, 2022
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: December 09, 2022
UCA Newsletter
Trending Topics
0
Latest News
Indonesian cardinal wants Catholics fight trafficking during Lent
Feb 20, 2023
Philippine diocese probes 'fake' ordination of Vietnamese man
Feb 20, 2023
Middle Eastern Churches stress unity at continental gathering
Feb 20, 2023
Indian archdiocese alleges minorities cut from voter list
Feb 20, 2023
Indian Christians unite to protest against hate crimes
Feb 20, 2023
Singapore Catholic editors win US literary award
Feb 20, 2023
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Middle East Synod Assembly highlights unity, hope for Churches

Middle East Synod Assembly highlights unity, hope for Churches

Los Angeles auxiliary bishop found murdered

Los Angeles auxiliary bishop found murdered

The cardinal and the elephant

The cardinal and the elephant

Pope Francis wants to break the silence on homosexuality

Pope Francis wants to break the silence on homosexuality

Lent is upon us:

Lent is upon us: "Believe in the Gospel"

La Croix International - The world's premier independent Catholic daily
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.