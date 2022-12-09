Social Justice

February 20, 2023

Cambodian lives upended by Angkor Wat protection plan

Home, galleries, food outlets await to be flattened as the Cambodian government clears 10,000 families living within the sprawling UNESCO world heritage site to give a face-lift to the Angkor Wat temple complex. But it will displace thousands of people who depend solely on the income from tourists who arrive at the complex. Being a linchpin of Cambodia's tourism industry, Angkor Wat is so central to the country's identity and economy that an image of its towers dominates the national flag. Thousands mourn losing their homes and businesses set up through loans and years of labor.