April 20, 2022

Cambodian activist flees to Thailand after death threat

Cambodian activist Sat Pha is hiding in the Thai jungle and appealing for refugee status after receiving a death threat. She has often joined protests staged by fellow activist Theary Seng, a Cambodian-American lawyer who is on trial in Phnom Penh for treason and incitement to social disorder. Radio Free Asia reports in this YouTube video.