December 13, 2021

Calls to repeal India’s shoot-to-kill law

Protests have been held in northeast India following the deaths of 14 civilians who were mistakenly killed by the Indian army. Soldiers trying to ambush rebels fighting for more autonomy opened fire on a pickup truck carrying coal miners. The tragedy has brought renewed calls for the repeal of a shoot-to-kill law that gives soldiers immunity from prosecution. Al Jazeera reports in this YouTube video.