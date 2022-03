March 21, 2022

'Bongbong' snubs Philippine election debate

Presidential candidates in the Philippines have had their first televised debate as several hopefuls vie to replace Rodrigo Duterte in May. One candidate did not show up: Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr., son of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos and a frontrunner in the election campaign. He has refused to attend nearly all debates since the campaign started. Al Jazeera reports in this YouTube video.