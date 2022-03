March 16, 2022

Beatification process starts for Pakistan's first Servant of God

Archbishop Sebastian Shaw of Lahore on March 15 accepted the nomination for the beatification of Akash Bashir, the first Servant of God in Pakistan. The 20-year-old was killed while preventing a suicide bomber from entering a crowded St. John’s Catholic Church in 2015. The canonical ceremony was followed by a memorial Mass for the seventh anniversary of the terrorist attack on two churches in Youhanabad that houses the largest Christian population of Pakistan.