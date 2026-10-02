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Featured Videos
Bangladesh's job revolution: Why women are losing the merit race
October 02, 2026
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A mass uprising overthrew Bangladesh's government to end a controversial job quota system. But this hard-won victory carries a hidden and devastating cost for women. The movement succeeded. The government was overthrown. And the controversial quota system was largely scrapped. It felt like a victory for fairness. But this revolution carries a hidden question that we are going to unravel today. How did a fight for equal opportunity end up pushing women out of public service?

Toxic waters: Illegal mining poisons Southeast Asia's mighty Mekong River

Toxic waters: Illegal mining poisons Southeast Asia's mighty Mekong River

June 19, 2026
Massive magnitude earthquake leaves southern Philippines shattered

Massive magnitude earthquake leaves southern Philippines shattered

June 10, 2026
India's ancient Aravallis are being swallowed by illegal mining

India's ancient Aravallis are being swallowed by illegal mining

June 05, 2026
Deadly train bombing devastates Quetta just days before Eid

Deadly train bombing devastates Quetta just days before Eid

May 28, 2026
Inside India's extreme heat: Surviving the deadly desert salt pans

Inside India's extreme heat: Surviving the deadly desert salt pans

May 16, 2026
Inside India's sacred festival for the transgender community

Inside India's sacred festival for the transgender community

May 11, 2026
Bangkok's street food culture faces threat from strict new rules

Bangkok's street food culture faces threat from strict new rules

May 04, 2026
Exiled Tibetans vote for future beyond the Dalai Lama's rule

Exiled Tibetans vote for future beyond the Dalai Lama's rule

April 28, 2026
Pirate gangs return to terrorize Bangladesh's Sundarbans mangrove forests

Pirate gangs return to terrorize Bangladesh's Sundarbans mangrove forests

April 27, 2026
Myanmar coup leader Min Aung Hlaing takes presidency amid raging civil war

Myanmar coup leader Min Aung Hlaing takes presidency amid raging civil war

April 14, 2026
Inside the enduring legacy of Indonesia's ancient Catholic tradition

Inside the enduring legacy of Indonesia's ancient Catholic tradition

April 09, 2026
Inside India’s longest war: Are the Naxalites truly defeated?

Inside India’s longest war: Are the Naxalites truly defeated?

April 06, 2026
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