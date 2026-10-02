Bangladesh's job revolution: Why women are losing the merit race

A mass uprising overthrew Bangladesh's government to end a controversial job quota system. But this hard-won victory carries a hidden and devastating cost for women. The movement succeeded. The government was overthrown. And the controversial quota system was largely scrapped. It felt like a victory for fairness. But this revolution carries a hidden question that we are going to unravel today. How did a fight for equal opportunity end up pushing women out of public service?
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