Voiceless of Asia

May 01, 2023

Bangladesh textile building tragedy survivors languish while awaiting justice

Hundreds of workers in Bangladesh are crying for justice as survivors wept at the ruins of a factory that made clothes for Western shoppers and collapsed 10 years ago killing more than 1,130 people. The Rana Plaza tragedy on April 24, 2013 was one of the world's worst industrial disasters, highlighting the global fashion industry's reliance on factories in developing countries where working conditions are often poor. We take a look at the lives of some of the survivors and their family members who still await justice and compensation 10 years down the line.