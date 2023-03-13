Voiceless of Asia

News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
May 01, 2023

Bangladesh textile building tragedy survivors languish while awaiting justice

Hundreds of workers in Bangladesh are crying for justice as survivors wept at the ruins of a factory that made clothes for Western shoppers and collapsed 10 years ago killing more than 1,130 people. The Rana Plaza tragedy on April 24, 2013 was one of the world's worst industrial disasters, highlighting the global fashion industry's reliance on factories in developing countries where working conditions are often poor. We take a look at the lives of some of the survivors and their family members who still await justice and compensation 10 years down the line.

 

 

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: April 28, 2023
An Arab backed truce upsets rebel held Idlib residents in Syria

An Arab backed truce upsets rebel held Idlib residents in Syria

Updated: April 24, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: April 21, 2023
Online abuse deepens grief of families struck by Itaewon disaster

Online abuse deepens grief of families struck by Itaewon disaster

Updated: April 17, 2023
Procession of Mount of Olives to Jerusalem's Old City

Procession of Mount of Olives to Jerusalem's Old City

Updated: April 10, 2023
Good Friday Gospel Reflection with Father William Grimm

Good Friday Gospel Reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: April 07, 2023
Holy Thursday Gospel Reflection with Father William Grimm

Holy Thursday Gospel Reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: April 06, 2023
Sustainable rice farming helps Vietnam reduce global warming

Sustainable rice farming helps Vietnam reduce global warming

Updated: April 03, 2023
Pope of our times: 10 years of Francis’ pontificate

Pope of our times: 10 years of Francis’ pontificate

Updated: March 27, 2023
The Siege of Chernihiv: The Redemptorists who stayed behind

The Siege of Chernihiv: The Redemptorists who stayed behind

Updated: March 24, 2023
Wait for 286 more years to close the global gender gaps

Wait for 286 more years to close the global gender gaps

Updated: March 17, 2023
Trapped for life twice over, Afghan women languish in marital hell

Trapped for life twice over, Afghan women languish in marital hell

Updated: March 13, 2023
UN chief, envoys in crucial talks on Afghanistan crisis
May 1, 2023
Pope Francis urges Hungarians to 'open doors' to migrants
May 1, 2023
Pope Francis on plane talks about Ukraine
May 1, 2023
Women ordained to the diaconate: synodal reflection
May 1, 2023
Easter conflict avoided at disputed Christian center in Ukraine
April 29, 2023
Finances bottleneck hinders canonization of American saints
April 29, 2023
 
